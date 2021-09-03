Cardano Explodes, But Can it Make Bitcoin and Ethereum Eat Dust?

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com

Cryptocurrencies have continued to rise since hitting their late-June lows. and recorded a series of higher highs over the past six weeks. Both are now back to levels seen in May.

The cryptomarket’s capitalization dropped from more than $2.4 trillion to less than $1.4 trillion when the e lost more than half their value since the 2021 high. But on Aug. 24, the value of all 11,382 cryptocurrencies it was back to $2,077 trillion.

, which ranks third in the hierarchy, reached the $2.40 level in mid-May. After hitting a low of around $1.12 in July, its price has exploded and surpassed the record high of mid-May last week.

The rise of the market may be a sign of things to come in the cryptomarket.

Cardano: third leading cryptocurrency in the market

Cardano is a public blockchain platform. It is decentralized and open-sourced, with consensus reached through proof of stake. Cardano facilitates peer-to-peer transactions with its internal ADA cryptocurrency. In 2015, Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson founded Cardano.

Cardano’s website says the following:

“A blockchain platform for innovators and visionaries, with the tools and technologies needed to create opportunities and drive positive change on a global scale.”

In early September 2021, Cardano was the third leading cryptocurrency in the market.

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies on September 2, 2021

Chart: Investing.com

As the chart shows, at the $3.0451 per token level, the ADA had a market cap of over $98.90 billion, just behind Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but ahead of () and (), a stable currency.

Bitcoin and Ethereum remain below historical highs for April and May

At the end of August, the currency was trading at the level of US$47,210.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, as of August 31, Bitcoin was about 27.9% below its all-time high of mid-April 2021.

Source: CQG

At the level of $3415 on Aug. 31, Ethereum was about 22.5% below its record-high 2021 peak.

Meanwhile, Cardano continued to rise as Bitcoin and Ethereum recovered from late-June lows, reaching new highs.

ADA towards new record high

On Thursday, August 26, the ADA set a new record of $2.9442 per token. On Thursday, September 2, it rose even higher, reaching $3,0123 at the time of publication.

The graph shows the recent rise of the ADA. In May, when Ethereum surpassed the US$4400 level, the ADA reached US$2,3091. The price rose to that level on August 18th and reached a new high in early September.

The ADA’s proof of stake process randomly allocates coins to users, who provide them as collateral. While Cardano uses proof of stake, Bitcoin and Ethereum use proof of work, which requires a global network of computers running at the same time when a transaction takes place. O proof of stake is a greener alternative to proof of work, as it requires much less computational power. Cardano has a distinct advantage over Bitcoin and Ethereum with environmentalists.

ADA rise to be a signal to the rest of the market

By the end of August, 11,521 cryptocurrencies were being traded, with a total market capitalization of $2,100 trillion. The top three – Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano – had a combined value of US$1.381 trillion, or more than 65.7% of the entire asset class. Ethereum is more than four times more valuable than ADA, and Bitcoin more than ten times.

But the ADA’s rise to third place is a sign that altcoins are making headway in the cryptomarket.

A sign of this was the debut of Coinbase (NASDAQ:) at the end of August. It is a centralized altcoin for payments and is supported by Cardano. COTI rose from 29 cents to 45 cents, up 55%, although it has retreated somewhat since then. COTI ranked 190th among cryptos at the time of this publication. At 34.2 cents, crypto had a market value of nearly $300.88 million.

Alonzo update made ADA reach a new high

The current valuation of Cardano came after the announcement of a major hard fork update called Alonzo, which will take place on September 12th. Alonzo will introduce smart contracts into the blockchain.

ADA also took off with its listing on the Japan stock exchange. The regulatory environment in the Asian country is one of the strictest in the world for market delivery. The Japanese stock exchange allows trading in Bitcoin, Ethereum and

Some market analysts believe Cardano may outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum in the coming years. The possibility of the asset generating returns similar to those of Bitcoin and Ethereum has sparked speculative interest due to the fact that it costs less than US$3.

Our recommendation is that you allocate only capital that you are willing to lose in the asset class, given its high level of volatility. ADA has critical mass and liquidity to traders. However, its wide price range shows that risks are always a function of potential returns.

Keep an eye on the ADA, as Cardano’s protocol is getting a lot of attention.