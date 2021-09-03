Carlos and Flávio Bolsonaro paid tribute to the firefighter who would have been the lover of his father’s ex-wife

Military firefighter Luiz Cláudio Teixeira, who, according to the former employee of the Bolsonaro family, Marcelo Luiz Nogueira dos Santos, would have been the lover of the ex-wife of President Jair Bolsonaro (No Party), lawyer Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, was honored by the president’s children.

The then state deputy Flavio Bolsonaro granted, in October 2003, the Motion of Praise and Congratulations to the Fire Brigade Soldier Luis Claudio Teixeira da Silva, stationed at the Coronel Sarmento Fire Brigade, “for the important services rendered to the State of Rio de Janeiro ”.

In January 2004 it was the turn of councilor Carlos Bolsonaro to award the Pedro Ernesto Medal of Merit to the firefighter. The Pedro Ernesto Medals of Merit Set, the highest commendation in Rio de Janeiro.

According to Guilherme Amado’s column, at Metrópoles this Friday (3), President Jair Bolsonaro (No Party) passed all command of the “cracking” scheme of the children’s offices to Flávio and Carlos, after discovering that his ex-wife, lawyer Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, betrays him with the fireman who escorted the family in Rio de Janeiro.

This is another revelation of former employee Marcelo Luiz Nogueira dos Santos, to the column. The former official also said that she was the first to control the entire collection of part of the salaries of all the parliamentary advisors of the two, respectively the first and second son of Bolsonaro.

According to Marcelo, Bolsonaro asked for separation because he discovered that his ex-wife was betraying him with his security guard, military firefighter Luiz Cláudio Teixeira, who was escorting the clan in Rio de Janeiro.