Cármen Lúcia denies appeal and maintains the call for a lobbyist for Precise at Covid’s CPI | Covid’s CPI

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Carmen Lúcia maintained on Thursday (2) the obligation for lawyer Marconny Albernaz de Faria to appear in the testimony scheduled at Covid’s CPI.

Carmen Lúcia had already defined this Wednesday (1) that attendance was mandatory, although Faria had the right to remain silent for answers in which she could incriminate herself. The lawyer’s defense asked for the decision to be reconsidered, which was denied this Thursday by the minister.

Marconny Faria is appointed as a lobbyist for Need Medicines — the company that intermediated the purchase, by the government, of Covaxin doses. He also helped one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s sons, Jair Renan, start a company in Brasília. See the video below:

CPI documents show that Renan Bolsonaro started a company with the help of a lobbyist targeted by the commission

“There has been no evidence, therefore, of illegality or abuse of power to authorize the granting of the preliminary injunction, also on this point, which remains unchanged”, defined Carmen Lúcia when denying the request for reconsideration of the previous decision.

The CPI had been scheduled to hear Faria’s testimony this Thursday, but he didn’t show up. The commission then asked the STF to approve the coercive conduct of the lobbyist. This demand is also with Carmen Lúcia and has not yet been judged.

By the original call, Marconny Faria should have attended the CPI still on Wednesday. The lawyer and lobbyist presented a medical certificate saying he could not go to the Senate because he had “pelvic pain”.

Senators want to hear Marconny about his alleged role in negotiating the Ministry of Health’s billion-dollar contract with Necessidade, for the sale of the Indian vaccine Covaxin. The deal ended up canceled on suspicion of irregularity.

Senators also want answers about his participation in the sale of tests against Covid-19 to the government. Investigations conducted by the Federal Public Ministry, shared with the CPI, indicate that Marconny would have sent messages with explanations about an allegedly irregular process for acquiring tests.

The minister pointed out that Marconny’s new defense request to release him from going to the CPI came after the scheduled time for his testimony – in which he did not appear. And that there was no legal basis for non-compliance with the summons to the commission. “The intention seems to be only to postpone the attendance of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission and to fail to comply with what it determined”.