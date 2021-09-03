Cases of severe respiratory syndrome are stable, says Fiocruz – News

Fiocruz’s InfoGripe Bulletin (Osvaldo Cruz Foundation), released last Thursday (2), pointed to stability in the number of new cases of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), often related to covid-19. The signs of growth shown in the last week have not been confirmed.

The report uses as a basis the data entered in SivepGripe (Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System) until August 30, which this week began to disclose the numbers by age groups. The researchers hope to have more detailed weekly assessments from each city and state, as the InfoGripe Bulletin will track the trend of SRAG in people who have not yet received the covid-19 vaccine. In addition to analyzing the potential impact of advancing vaccination coverage in the ranges that are still in progress and in those that have already reached stability in the coverage level.

The numbers indicate stability of cases among children (from 0 to 9 years old) and adolescents (10 to 19 years old), but at a very high level compared to the numbers throughout the pandemic. The situation is similar to the sharpest peak of 2020.

In the elderly age group (over 60 years) the numbers are stable and comparable to October 2020, when the lowest values ​​were registered in the national data. However, for the population over 80 years old, it is possible to identify that the peak of last May, which was expressive in all age groups under 60 years old, there was an increase in cases of SARS.

Marcelo Gomes, researcher and coordinator of InfoGripe, explained that trends vary according to the vaccinated population. “The stabilization level is higher as age decreases. The significant reduction in the number of cases of SARS in the elderly population, on the other hand, reflects the impact of the staggered vaccination campaign carried out in April and May. The highest values of the younger population indicate that transmission remains high and are attributed to high transmission in the general population,” said Gomes.

The bulletin indicates that only four of the 26 states and the Federal District show signs of growth in the long-term trend (last six weeks), with emphasis on Bahia, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo.

Nine show signs of decline in the long-term trend (last three weeks) and Rondônia shows signs of growth only in the short-term trend.

In addition, Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Ceará, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Piauí, Roraima, Santa Catarina and São Paulo show signs of stability in the long and short term trends.

The analysis shows that all states have at least one health macro-region at a high or higher level. Goiás, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and São Paulo have at least one macro-region at an extremely high level.

The Bulletin warns of cases of SARS associated with other respiratory viruses, not just SARS-CoV-2. An increase in the number of confirmed cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was observed, present in all regions of the country, with the South, Southeast and Midwest regions having the highest accumulated incidence so far. The presence of confirmed cases for rhinoviruses was also observed. The increase in RSV cases may be associated with the relaxation of distance measures.