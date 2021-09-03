CBLOL 2021: 2nd split finalist, Grevthar tells about the day he decided to be a pro player

Finalist of the 2nd split of the CBLOL 2021, the middle of RED Canids Kalunga, Grevthar, spoke with Mais Esports this week and he spoke of the important moment he is living, going to his first decision of the Brazilian LoL elite, but also told about another very relevant event in his life: the day he decided to become professional sports player.

At the press conference after the victory over Vorax in the semifinals of this 2nd CBLOL split, the Recife native Grevthar revealed that he decided to pursue a career as a professional LoL player on the day he watched RED Canids beat Keyd Stars in the final of the first stage of 2017 .

It was a bit troubled time, as I was studying Engineering, but I was losing my luster for the course. I played for an amateur team, there in Recife, we even played some championships, but when I watched the Final [de 2017] and playing face-to-face matches for my team, I found that this is what I wanted to do in life. When I played, I felt that everything was right, I was doing what I had to do. It was seeing the guys playing and myself acting, that I decided to stop fooling myself and, a month or two later, I stopped the course.

The player also says that he didn’t want to do either of the two things “half-assed”, so as soon as he locked his college degree, he dedicated himself to playing SoloQ and getting the highest score possible. “That’s how paiN found me.”

From the concern of Grevthar’s parents to the assiduous crowd

When asked if his parents were not surprised by his decision, Grevthar laughs and says yes. He then explains the reason for the parents’ estrangement, mostly due to a situation with his older brother.

“It’s kind of weird to say that, but he couldn’t get into college because of the computer. He played a lot, was not dedicated to his studies and this caused a great fear in my parents. They liked it when I focused on studying, like all parents, but when I got to college, they took it easy,” she says.

Despite that, I won’t lie, it was a huge impact for them. They are from a different generation, except that’s what my own father said in an interview with Riot: ‘who is the father who will say what his son should or should not do?’ And I am so grateful that they trusted me.

O Meio completes in a good-natured way, saying that nowadays, his father is a regular fan and even almost “his agent”.

Four years later, Grevthar takes RED to their 2nd CBLOL final

Having decided to become a professional LoL player on the day of the first RED Canids final and cup in history, Grevthar finds himself four years later in the opposite situation, having found his purpose and now sitting in the player’s chair and not a mere spectator.

The Grand Final of the 2nd split of CBLOL 2021 will be this Saturday (4), from 2 pm between RED x Rensga. The winner not only gets the title of Brazilian champion, but will also represent Brazil at the 2021 World Cup, in Europe.

