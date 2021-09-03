Cemaden warns of below-average summer rains | Paraíba Valley and Region

The National Center for Monitoring and Alerting of Natural Disasters (Cemaden) warns that the forecast is that summer rains will be below average. The indices aggravate the crisis situation alerted by the National Electric System Operator (ONS) which predicts that the country’s current electricity generation capacity will be insufficient to meet demand until October (read more below).

Water crisis worsens and becomes another obstacle to the growth of the Brazilian economy

Electricity bill will rise almost 7% starting in September

According to the researchers at the center, who year after year make the forecasts that supply data to federal government agencies, the forecast is that the rains will be below average for the period. This is because the forecast is for rain below average in the south of the country, impacting other regions — including the southeast.

In addition, the forecast also includes the La Niña phenomenon, which decreases the surface temperature of waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean and changes the pattern of winds in the equatorial region, which becomes less intense, hindering the arrival of cold fronts and rains.

“We don’t have processes in the atmosphere that can influence rain, on the contrary. And even if, for something unforeseen, rain within the normal range, we would not have relief. The low amount of rain we had this year would need something else in order for it to somehow impact the reservoirs”, explains the center’s meteorologist, Giovanni Dolif.

VIDEO: See how the main reservoirs in the country are doing

The current drought has put the Cantareira System in a state of alert. The main water supplier in the São Paulo region and responsible for supplying 7.2 million people daily, operates with around 37% of its storage. According to Sabesp, all reservoirs that supply the metropolitan region of São Paulo have a water storage deficit compared to 2013, the year that preceded the last water crisis. Situation that shows the severity of the current indexes.

According to the researcher, we have been living on the brink of crisis since 2014, with rainfall volumes at the limit of the average needed to balance the supply. In the last year, however, with the change of the shorter rainy season than usual, the problem worsened. In the graph below, the Center shows how the rainfall has been in the historical series. In blue, volumes above average and in red, predominantly, below average. (See image below)

2 of 2 Graph shows year-to-year rainfall deficit; in red lower than expected levels — Photo: Reproduction/Cemaden Graph shows year-to-year rainfall deficit; in red lower than expected levels — Photo: Reproduction/Cemaden

For Giovanni, the situation that extends shows the emergence of the climate change scenario. He believes that what we are experiencing may not be an anomaly, but a change in the country’s rainfall configuration and warns of deforestation in the Amazon. Data from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) show that there was record deforestation in 2021.

“This shows behavior on a large scale that shows us that what we are seeing is a change in climate. Global warming brings extremes and changes in rainfall patterns”.

The researcher explains that the forests are responsible for the humidity in the country, which normalizes the rainfall condition and that changing this equation results in drought. For Giovani, there is no emergency way to fight the water crisis other than a permanent change in behavior.

“Deforesting the Amazon is an unintelligent attitude, favors lower humidity and then we reach this emergency situation. We need to contain the destruction and recompose it so that we can have a forecast of change”, he says.