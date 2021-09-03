Central Bank launches Pix Saque and Pix Troca with limit during the day and at night – Money Times

O central bank will implement on November 29 the Pix Saque and Pix Troco, both with a maximum transaction limit both during the day and at night.

In a note this Thursday, the BC explained that the maximum limit of transactions of the two products that are part of the Evolutionary Agenda of the Pix it will be 500.00 reais during the day and 100.00 reais between 8 pm and 6 am.

There will be, however, freedom for the providers of new products from the Pix work with limits lower than these values ​​if they consider it more appropriate, said the monetary authority.

Pix Saque will allow all customers of any Pix participant to make withdrawals at one of the points that offer the service, such as commercial establishments and networks of shared ATMs and Pix participants. For this, the customer must make a Pix to the withdrawal agent by reading a QR Code or the service provider’s application.

The dynamics are practically identical in Pix Troco, with the difference that the withdrawal of resources in kind can be carried out during the payment of a purchase to the establishment. In this case, the Pix is ​​made for the full amount (buy + withdraw).