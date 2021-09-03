Chamber approves prominence and reduces from 20% to 15% the taxation of profits and dividends in the reform of the IR – Money Times

In voting on the proposed reform of Income tax, the plenary of the Chamber approved this Thursday afternoon a highlight that reduces the taxation of profits from 20% to 15% and dividends.

The modification in the base text, based on the Republicans’ emphasis, passed with 319 votes in favour, 140 against and 2 abstentions.

This was the only change to the proposal approved the day before and is the result of an agreement sewn by the parties of the so-called centrão with the direct involvement of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) in the negotiations.

Featured author, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) celebrated the approval, stressing that he hopes that this will allow the project to move forward.

“This highlight for me makes me proud because it is a gesture for those who carry the Brazil on the back, generating jobs and income for the productive sector”, he said.

“We hope that this rate, being reduced from 20% to 15%, will bring significant advances to the proposal”, he reinforced.

The government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), defended the change and highlighted that the president Jair Bolsonaro should not veto it, if the text goes to sanction.

“There will be no veto in this matter of collecting dividends”, he assured.

During the debates, one of the opposition’s deputy leaders in the Congress, deputy Afonso Florence (PT-BA), criticized the highlight. “We are not going to fall under the pressure of the economy sharks,” he said.

The rapporteur of the proposal, deputy Celso Sabino (PSDB-PA), defended in plenary that the rate should be maintained at 20%, as discussed with the opposition.

Before this vote, three other highlights had been rejected by the plenary.