Chamber maintains taxation of self-employed dividends

The Chamber of Deputies decided, this Thursday (2/9), to maintain taxation on profits and dividends for liberal professionals who declare under the presumed profit regime. By 311 votes to 133, the deputies rejected a highlight presented by deputy Baleia Rossi (MDB-SP).

Chamber Agency

Defenders of the rejected prominence, especially the Federal Council of the OAB, argue that the taxation of dividends harms “especially doctors, lawyers, dentists, engineers, and other typical middle-class professions, causing unacceptable tax injustice by giving the same treatment to shareholders of companies (as the organization of production factors and capital holders) and societies of liberal professionals, who live solely from their intellectual effort and submit to a different regime of patrimonial responsibility”.

“After all, the taxation of dividends, as proposed, will imply the economic double taxation of profits earned by law firms, and will be a strong disincentive to professional association”, completes the statement of the lawyers, signed by Felipe Santa Cruz, Eduardo Maneira and Luiz Gustavo Antônio Silva Bichara.

The approved basic text provides for some exceptions to taxation. Micro and small companies participating in the Simples Nacional and companies taxed on the presumed profit with sales up to the limit of inclusion in this special taxation regime, currently equivalent to BRL 4.8 million, are excluded, as long as they do not fall within the corporate restrictions of framing in Simple.

Other exceptions are for companies participating in a holding, when a conglomerate of companies is under common corporate control; companies that receive funds from real estate developers subject to the special taxation regime for the allocated assets; and supplementary pension funds.

reduced rate

The day before, the deputies had approved the basic text of PL 2,337, the tax reform of the Income Tax. The text provided for the charging of 20% Income Tax on profits and dividends. On Thursday, however, the Plenary approved the prominence of the Republicans party and reduced to 15% the withholding income tax rate on profits and dividends distributed by companies to investors. The prominence was approved with 319 votes against 140, and two abstentions.

Before this vote, deputies had rejected three other prominent parties that also sought to modify the taxation of profits and dividends.

The first highlight, from the Novo party, created a transition rule for the levying of income tax on dividends. The second, from PT, instituted three rates for the taxation of profits from dividends (20%, 25% and 35%), based on the amount distributed. The third, from Psol, provided for a rate equal to that of individuals taxed by the IR. With information from the Câmara Agency.