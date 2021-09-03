Check out how Unimed JP works on the 7th of September holiday

The holiday this Tuesday (7) in celebration of the Independence of Brazil will change the functioning of Unimed João Pessoa. On Monday (6), the service will be normal in all units. The change on the 7th of September takes place mainly in the administrative areas. Alberto Urquiza Wanderley Hospital, Unimed Pediatric Hospital, Teleconsulta and Drive Thru for covid-19 tests will function normally.

Unimed JP Portal – On holidays or weekends, customers can access various services on the Unimed JP Portal (www.unimedjp.com.br/cliente). On the page, it is possible to pay slip, schedule an appointment at the Cooperative’s own services, request authorization for procedures, adhere to payment by automatic debit or digital bill, request a new health plan portfolio, access the list of cooperating physicians in the Medical Guide , among other services.

Check out how Unimed JP will work on the 7th of September:

open

Alberto Urquiza Wanderley Hospital: 24 hours

Unimed Pediatric Hospital: 24 hours

Teleconsultation: 7:30 am to 12:30 pm / 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Drive Thru: 8am to 4pm

F echa

Headquarters (face-to-face service and exchange).

Unimed Medical Center – South Zone

Living Space

Guarabira Unit