Check out the first photos of Willian at CT Joaquim Grava with the Corinthians squad

This Thursday afternoon marked William’s first physical tests at Corinthians. Back at the Parque São Jorge club after more than ten years, the athlete rediscovered some old teammates and met others.
Willian’s works were within the academy and also on the field. The midfielder had the classic moment of reuniting with names like Jô, Cássio, Fagner and Renato Augusto and also went to the field to make his first evaluations. So, the My Timon separated the photos of the first moments of the new shirt 10 in the Corinthians CT. Check it out below!
The athlete, it is worth remembering, was already regularized in the CBF’s BID and now lives the expectation of his debut with Timão. The team’s next game will take place on September 7, at 9:30 pm, against Juventude, at Neo Química Arena.
Check out the first photos of Willian on the Corinthians CT