Check out the September news

New stuff keeps coming on the Xbox Game Pass. It was revealed this Wednesday (01), the games and news that will soon reach subscribers of the service, for Console, Cloud and PC. The games that will leave the service this September were also announced.

Among the games announced for this month is Final Fantasy XIII, a game from the famous Final Fantasy franchise. FF XIII is a fast-paced fantasy RPG in which a group of humans battle fate in the utopian floating city of Cocoon and the primitive world of Pulse.

Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in September

Craftopia (Preview) (Cloud, Console and PC) [email protected] – September 2

Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC) – September 2nd

Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console and PC) – September 2

Surgeon Simulator 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) [email protected] – September 2

Crown Trick (Console and PC) [email protected] – September 2nd

Breathedge (Cloud, Console and PC) [email protected] – September 9

Nuclear Throne (Console and PC) [email protected] – September 9

The Artful Escape (Console and PC) [email protected] – September 9

Image: Xbox Wire

Games coming off the Xbox Game Pass in September