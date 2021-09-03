Chevrolet Cruze RS is another GM news for 2021

Just like the Chevrolet Bolt 2022, Equinox 2022, the unprecedented Z71 version of the S10, the Cruze RS arrives to complete General Motors’ quartet of innovations for the domestic market this year.

Hermann Mahnke, Executive Director of Marketing GM South America, says: “In Brazil, the RS line debuted with the Onix and will soon be available also for the Cruze Sport6. But let’s not stop there, as there is a consumer desire for this concept to be extended to other turbo models in the Chevrolet portfolio.”

In the statement, GM only released a teaser image, but the Cruze RS already existed in the US market, as seen in the photos of the 2019 model, which was manufactured in Lordstown, Ohio, now the factory of the Endurance electric pickup truck.

With a stylized grille and black bow tie on the chrome bar, the Cruze RS also has darkened alloy wheels, a bumper with spoiler, side skirts and an exclusive rear bumper with sport exhaust, in addition to an air diffuser.

Having an air deflector on the roof with expanded extension and a fin antenna, the Cruze RS should also have an interior with a roof and black columns, as well as darkened seats in exclusive fabric with the RS logo in red, embroidered.

The content must be relative to the LTZ version, thus serving as an intermediary between LT and Premier. As for mechanics, don’t expect a six-speed manual transmission, as happened at the beginning of the Cruze Sport6’s career.

With a 1.4 Ecotec Turbo SIDI engine, the Cruze RS must keep the GF6-3 six-speed gearbox with manual shifts by button on the lever.

As the proposal is to be sporty, then the average GM hatch will not need much, although the 150 horsepower in gasoline and 153 horsepower in ethanol, with up to 24.5 kgfm, is more than enough for some excitement.

Price? Expect something above Premier. Discreet, the Cruze has already become a 2022 line and starts at R$125,550. In August, Cruze Sport6 ​​sold 322 units and 1,291 in total in 2021. He hails from Rosário, Argentina, with his brother sedan.