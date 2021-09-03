Child dies of meningitis in Fortaleza

A child died from meningococcal disease this Wednesday, 1st, in Fortaleza. Meningitis is an infection of the membranes that cover the brain and, when it reaches the bloodstream, causes meningococcemia, as was the case with the boy.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), prophylaxis against meningitis was started in people who had contact for more than four hours with the patient who died.

The folder said it was notified of the case on Wednesday, 1st, and “started the protocols and investigation in partnership with the State Health Department (Sesa)”.

Symptoms

Meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes that cover the brain. It can be caused by fungus and viruses, usually in less severe cases. It can also be transmitted by bacteria, which have more serious conditions and a greater risk of death or sequelae, such as seizures, deafness, memory loss, kidney failure, stroke and other brain damage.

The main symptoms are sudden high fever, headache and neck pain, neck stiffness and vomiting. Convulsions, drowsiness, photosensitivity, lack of appetite and bruises or cracks in the skin may also appear. Newborn babies may also have increased softness and restlessness.

The disease can progress quickly, especially among children and adolescents. Transmission occurs through respiratory secretions and saliva. When the first symptoms appear, the orientation is to seek care.

