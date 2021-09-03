Chile vs Brazil: Tite bets on Vini Jr alongside Gabigol and Neymar; see the team

The Brazilian team is set to face Chile this Thursday night (2), for the 9th round of the World Cup qualifiers, at the Monumental stadium, in Santiago. The doubt in the offensive system and the commander’s investment will be in Vinícius Júnior, who forms the attack with Gabigol and Neymar.

The projected midfield was also confirmed, with the presence of Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Paquetá. In a big phase in Galo, Arana, Hulk and Everson are in the reserve bank and are options for Tite.

For consistency, even with Daniel Alves back, Tite was from Danilo.

See below the selection of the Brazilian team:

Weverton; Danilo, Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Paquetá; Vinícius Júnior, Neymar and Gabigol.

Brazil seeks to maintain 100% success in the World Cup qualifiers. That’s six wins in six games.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.