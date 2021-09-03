China will crack down on ‘effeminate styles’ on TV

2 September 2021, 15:59 -03 Updated 1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Premiere of the film ‘Chinese Doctors’, a tribute to the founding of the Chinese Communist Party; authorities have increased their siege of the entertainment industry

China’s radio and TV regulatory agency has said it will ban “effeminate” aesthetics from entertainment programs, saying “vulgar influences” should be avoided in the country.

It is yet another initiative to close the loop on what the National Radio and TV Agency (NRTA) describes as “unhealthy content” in Chinese programming.

The entity, which has ministry status, has stated that criteria for moral and political conduct should be included in the selection of people to appear in programs, and some talent competition programs have been vetoed.

In addition, local media authorities have promised to promote what they call more masculine images of men, criticizing male celebrities who wear a lot of makeup.

In contrast, programs that promote a traditional, revolutionary, or “advanced socialist” culture, or that foster a patriotic atmosphere, will be encouraged.

An opinion piece published in late August in the state-run Guangming Daily on Aug. 27 alleged that some “effeminate” celebrities are immoral and can harm the values ​​of Chinese teenagers.

However, on the social network Weibo, which is very popular in China, several users criticized the censorship, saying it was discrimination and calling for respect for diversity.

Homosexuality is not illegal in China, but authorities generally strictly censor the topic – gay references were taken from the film Bohemian Rhapsody, about singer Freddie Mercury (although similar references have been retained in the film Green Book – The Guide). Sex and nudity scenes were also edited in popular series such as game of Thrones.

Credit, Reproduction/Little Sister’s Flower Shop Photo caption, Reality show “Little Sister’s Flower Shop” smudged the participant’s ear to hide her earring

In 2019, China even blotted the ears of young pop stars in their TV and internet appearances, to hide their earrings or piercings. Tattoos and ponytails on men have also been blurred on occasion.

profitable industry

The siege is part of an effort by the Chinese Communist Party to tighten control over China’s growing and lucrative entertainment industry – which by 2021 is expected to gross around $358 billion, according to a recent report by consultancy PwC.

This ranges from increasing control over content, from games to music to movies – censoring what is supposed to violate “socialist values” – to fighting high wages and tax evasion in this industry.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has already reinforced his commitment to what he called “common prosperity” and, given his promise of income redistribution, some high-paying icons of entertainment and technology have received attention from the public and authorities. Last week, Chinese actress Zheng Shuang was fined $46 million for tax evasion.

Rana Mitter, professor of modern China history and politics at Oxford University, explains that the idea of ​​”common prosperity” was a way of “criticizing the immense inequality that currently marks society” in the country – 10% of the population concentrated 41% of Chinese GDP in 2015, according to estimates by the London School of Economics.

“Prominent high-income figures are a clear target, because criticizing them resonates on social media,” he explains. “After starting (this siege) with tech industry billionaires, the Party is making it clear that prominent showbiz stars are now another target.”