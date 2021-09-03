China will crack down on ‘effeminate styles’ on TV

Premiere of the film 'Chinese Doctors', a tribute to the founding of the Chinese Communist Party; authorities have increased their siege of the entertainment industry

China’s radio and TV regulatory agency has said it will ban “effeminate” aesthetics from entertainment programs, saying “vulgar influences” should be avoided in the country.

It is yet another initiative to close the loop on what the National Radio and TV Agency (NRTA) describes as “unhealthy content” in Chinese programming.

The entity, which has ministry status, has stated that criteria for moral and political conduct should be included in the selection of people to appear in programs, and some talent competition programs have been vetoed.

In addition, local media authorities have promised to promote what they call more masculine images of men, criticizing male celebrities who wear a lot of makeup.