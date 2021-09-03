City of São Paulo will vaccinate teenagers from 12 to 14 years old on Monday (6)

by

The municipal secretary of Health of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, confirmed to CNN that teenagers from 12 to 14 years old will be vaccinated against Covid-19 from Monday (6) in the city.

The expectation is to apply the first dose to 410 thousand people in this age group. Young people must go to the vaccination point accompanied by a guardian or an adult with an authorization signed by the guardian.

In the second, the application of the third dose in the elderly over 90 years of age also begins in the city of São Paulo.

The Ministry of Health announced that the application of the booster dose will start in the country from September 15th for people over 70 years old and immunosuppressed. However, the state of São Paulo decided to bring this deadline forward.

Photos – vaccination in Brazil and worldwide

  • Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London


    Credit: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • Japanese is screening to be vaccinated against Covid-19


    Credit: Stanislav Kogiku – 2.Aug.2021/Pool Photo via AP

  • Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro


    Credit: Pedro Duran/CNN

  • Nurse shows Covid-19 vaccine for women in Rio de Janeiro


    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic


    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • China vaccinates college students against Covid-19


    Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • Some countries already vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19


    Credit: Getty Images (FG Trade)

  • Nurse applies vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, who plans to immunize 10 million in one week


    Credit: Maruf Rahman / Eyepix Group / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • City of Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany, distributes free hot dogs to those who present their vaccination card


    Credit: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • Covid-19 vaccinations in New Delhi, India


    Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

  • 45-year-old man is vaccinated at a drive-in post in the city of Bhubaneswar, India


    Credit: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Vaccination against Covid-19 in São Paulo


    Credit: Reuters/Carla Carniel

  • Covid-19 vaccination in prison in Harare, Zimbabwe


    Credit: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

  • Covid-19 vaccinations in Dakar, Senegal


    Credit: Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Covid-19 vaccinations in Bangkok, Thailand


    Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

  • Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro


    Credit: Fernando Souza/picture alliance via Getty Images

1 in 16