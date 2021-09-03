Commentator praises Corinthians reinforcements and is named fourth best in Brazil

Corinthians got strong reinforcements in the last transfer window. President Duilio Monteiro Alves promoted the hiring of Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian. The names changed the alvinegro level on the national scene.

Participating in the UOL News Sport, the commentator Renato Maurício Prado stated that the arrival of the players raises the level of Timão. In addition, for the journalist, the Corinthians cast is now the fourth best in the country.

“Corinthians has strengthened a lot, I would tell you that Corinthians, the ugly duckling of São Paulo football in recent seasons, today, with a complete team, he is the fourth force in the Brazilian Championship, has great chances of finishing in the G4 . Flamengo, Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and Corinthians, for me, at the moment, in terms of the squad, that would be the order”, said Renato – today, the team is the sixth placed in the Brasileirão.

Renato Maurício Prado also highlighted that Willian, Timão’s new 10 jersey, as announced by Corinthians in last Wednesday’s live, has great chances of becoming the best player present in Brazilian football.

“Willian, for example, who is arriving at Corinthians, is a player to make history here. Willian’s level, for our level of Brazilian football, he will eat the ball. It’s really going to be a player, everyone says ‘Hulk is currently the best player in Brazilian football’, I don’t even think so, I still think Gabigol, for example, above him, Arrascaeta is also a better player than the Hulk, but Willian has a great chance of getting here and breaking the bank“, highlighted.

“Willian is an exceptional player, at the level he is still playing, for the level of Brazilian football, I think he will make a huge difference, can really rock the bandstand,” added the journalist.

Until this Thursday morning, Willian was not regularized by Timão in the CBF’s IDB. On the other hand, Róger Guedes already appears in the Daily Bulletin and may enter the field for Corinthians. The team’s next appointment is on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, against Juventude at Neo Química Arena.

