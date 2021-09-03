Companies That Can Pay Special Dividends Before Tax Reform – Money Times

THE Tax reform, finally, advance in the Congress. Earlier, the Chamber of Deputies approved the text sent by Federal government. In one of the highlights, parliamentarians approved the drop from 20% to 15% of the taxation of profits and dividends.

This reform affects the markets in two main ways: the first because it is an old demand to simplify taxes, awaited by many productive sectors. On the other hand, it also allows the taxation of dividends, something that has been speculated in recent years.

In this way, companies are already preparing for the change in legislation. if the president Jair Bolsonaro sanction the text, the reform is likely to take effect in 2022.

According to Now Investments, in a report sent to customers and obtained by the Money Times, some companies may anticipate dividends to generate shareholder value.

“In the capital goods sector, we see potential for a 1.6 percentage point increase in the average dividend yield, driven by Weg (WEGE3), Mahle Metal Light (LIGHT3), Tupy (TUPY3) and Yochpe (MYPK3)”, point out analysts Ricardo França, Luiza Mussi and Wellington Lourenço.

Despite this, in the case of the transport sector, the team does not see room for special dividends.

eyeing the money

For them, Mahle Metal Leve, Tupy and Iochpe are the three companies most likely to pay a special dividend in the second half.

For Weg, they calculate the extra dividends at R$2.6 billion or a dividend yield of 2.2%, in the second half, increasing the efficiency of the capital structure to zero net debt 2021 (compared to net cash of R$2 billion).

Mahle Metal Leve could distribute R$673 million in special dividends, resulting in a dividend yield of 14.3%.

“Financial leverage would remain at comfortable levels of 0.8x net debt/Ebitda 2021, slightly above the 0.4x in our baseline scenario”, they complete.

In the case of Tupy, analysts say the company has the flexibility to distribute a special dividend of R$280 million, resulting in an attractive dividend yield of 9.4% in the second half.

“Iochpe can also increase its payout to 40%, against 30% in our base scenario, resulting in a dividend yield of 7.6% and net debt/Ebida 2022 of 3x”, they calculate.

don’t expect anything from them

Brazilian airlines cannot distribute dividends due to negative shareholders’ equity.

For infrastructure concessionaires such as CCR (CCRO3), Highways (ECOR3), course (RAIL3) and Santos Brazil (STBP3), analysts say the companies are focused on the robust pipeline of concessions that will be auctioned in the coming months.

Stocks in the car rental sector, in turn, should prioritize growth, and considering the greater financial leverage in 2022 to renew and expand fleets, “we do not expect the finds (RENT3), moved (MOVI3), united (LCAM3) and Let’s go distribute special dividends”, he completes.