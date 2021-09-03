Competition awards funniest photo in the animal world

A stumbling elephant, a smiling snake, penguins arguing and kangaroos dancing. These are some of the finalist images from the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021, a competition that awards the funniest photo in the universe of wildlife.

Carried out since 2015 by an initiative of photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the new edition received around 7,000 entries from all over the world and the selected photos come from different scenarios around the world such as the UK, South Africa, Germany and India, according to CNN.

“The sheer number of images we receive each year illustrates the appetite that exists to get involved with conservation and reminds us that wildlife is truly amazing and hilarious and we must do everything we can to protect it,” said Joynson -Hicks in the press release obtained by the publication. About 10% of the total net revenue from this year’s competition will be donated to Save Wild Orangutans, an organization that works with primates in Gunung Palung National Park, Indonesia.

Organizers argue that the images can help promote the human connection with wildlife. “To really understand animals and the issues that affect them, you need to empathize with them as inhabitants of the same planet,” says the website.

Last year, the winner was Mark Fitzpatrick, who recorded a turtle that appeared to be pointing its middle finger at the camera.

This year’s winners are expected to be announced on October 22nd.