Controversial recording captures a moment when a supposed priest steals a cell phone from a customer in a restaurant; check out

An recording taken by a security camera at a restaurant in the city of Playa del Carmen, at the Mexico, caught the moment when a supposed priest steals a customer’s cell phone, ID, and credit cards.

In the images, which go viral on Twitter and have a narration by the owner of the establishment, it is possible to follow how everything happens. When analyzing the recording, it can be seen that the subject approaches and after approaching one of the clients, whose identity was not revealed, he maintains a brief conversation.

In the registry, which has already surpassed the 16 million views, it is possible to see that the man puts a bible on the cell phone more than once and then, in one of these attacks, he ends up taking the device, which had the items mentioned above.

The point that draws a lot of attention in this case is that the man does not leave the place, even after having robbed a client. In addition, according to information shared by the portal Mexico Herald, at the time of the occurrence, the alleged priest was searched, however, nothing was found in his belongings, and therefore, he was released.

In a second video, you can see that he hands his cell phone to a guy who is dressed in a sweatshirt and sitting at one of the tables, so nothing was found in the magazine.

Finally, no further details about the case were revealed.

In its beautiful section “Solo Dios puede juzgarme” 🤦🏼‍♀️ A “priest” is captured by a security camera robing the cell phone and credit cards to a woman who speaks on the word of the Lord. Ocurrió in a restaurant in Playa del Carmen in #QuintanaRoo. pic.twitter.com/WwmxTbTAye — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) September 1, 2021

