Cooperative will have its own hospital with 150 beds

Unimed Londrina completed 50 years in 2021, but who will win the present is the city. The cooperative doctors approved in an assembly held this week, the construction of a hospital for the cooperative. Located in an area of ​​more than 100,000 m2, on Avenida dos Expedicionarios, close to Jardim Botânico, in the south, the project will play an important role for Londrina and the region. With about 150 beds, the hospital will have an area of ​​15 thousand m2.

odd moment – For Unimed, this is a unique moment that strengthens the cooperative, in addition to generating more work and valuing the medical act. With the hospital’s approval, the Unimed System stands out from the competition, providing more security to customers, members and employees, who trust in a health plan that has tradition, quality and credibility.

Gap – According to the president of Unimed Londrina, Omar Genha Taha, the hospital comes to fill an important gap in the city’s health. “This delivery will benefit all people who live in Londrina and region. We will have a highly qualified hospital to serve customers in the best way possible. There will be 150 more beds in Londrina”, he explains.

Definition – The definition of the project starts this month and the forecast is that the hospital will be delivered within three years. The investment will be over R$150 million and according to preliminary studies, initially the hospital should generate 800 jobs directly. “For the health area, this is a very important undertaking because it will bring technology and innovation”, complements the president.

Follow-up – The construction of the hospital will be monitored by a committee of cooperating doctors from different specialties. According to Taha, Unimed’s next step will be the definition and approval of projects. (Unimed Londrina Press)