Corinthians can welcome Messi and Argentina for training at Parque So Jorge

Parque São Jorge can receive one of the best players in the history of football this Friday afternoon. The location is being considered by the Argentina team for team training in the city of São Paulo, where the team has been staying since the morning and can be confirmed in the next few hours.

The information was first disclosed by journalist Mendel Bydlovski and confirmed by Meu Timão with people who work at the club. Initially, Lionel Messi and company would do light work on the lawn at Fazendinha from 5:45 pm.

As Argentina played on Thursday in Venezuela and flew straight to Brazil, the schedule is not yet 100% defined. According to the website of the AFA, football federation of hermanos, the itinerary will be informed in the afternoon.

As Corinthians trains at CT Joaquim Grava in the morning and the Brazilian team has been using the facilities for their work, the presence of the Argentines there was impossible. Due to logistics, Parque São Jorge would be the easiest place to access from the hotel, near Guarulhos Airport.

Messi, currently at Paris Saint-Germain, has already been present at the Neo Química Arena on three occasions: two games in the 2014 World Cup, against Switzerland and the Netherlands, and one for the 2019 Copa America, against Chile. He has yet to score on the spot.

The ace and the Argentines face Brasil de Tite on Sunday, starting at 4 pm (GMT), at the Corinthians stadium. The team, which is coming off a victory against Chile, defends a campaign of 100% success in the tournament.

