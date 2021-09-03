Corinthians refused options for the defense due to confidence in athletes from the base for the sector; understand

O Corinthians should use the youth category to strengthen their defensive sector this season. During the transfer window that ended last Tuesday (31), some athletes of the position were even offered to the top Corinthians, including Uruguayan Emiliano Velazquez, who made a deal with rival Santos.

In all situations where new defenders were introduced to Corinthians, the board’s position was to trust the pieces of the current squad and the composition with base players.

In the middle of the period, the boy Lucas Belezi, 18 years old, was related to a match, against Atlético-MG, in the 12th round of the Brasileirão, on July 17, but continues to be part of the under-20 squad in the Championship Brazilian of the category where, unlike the occasion where he was called for a commitment of the professional team, he has performed regularly.

In situations where coach Sylvinho needed to compose the squad in training with parts for the defensive system, other players from lower categories were called, such as Léo Paraíso, from the under-23 team.

During the mid-season transfer window, Timon came close to losing a defender, Raul Gustavo, who hit Bordeaux, but the French team backed off in the deal as they were in a period of financial fair play.

Currently, Corinthians’ defense is against the incumbents of the function, João Victor and Gil, as well as Raul and Léo Santos. Danilo Avelar is still part of the group, is in the final stages of recovery from a knee injury, but Corinthians stated that it will terminate the athlete’s contract, after he was the author of a racist comment during an online game.