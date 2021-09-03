Corinthians sells maximum fan token quota and generates R$8.8 million in two hours

The great expectation over the launch of the Corinthians fan token, held this Thursday morning, was met.

In two hours, 850,000 units of $SCCP, Timão’s virtual currency, were acquired through the socios.com platform, the club’s new partner.

Demand has exhausted the maximum available load. Each person could buy a maximum of 50 units. According to the company responsible for managing the action, sales took place in over 150 countries, with more than half of the operations originating abroad.

Just this Thursday, $SCCP raised 1.7 million dollars, about R$ 8.8 million at the current price.

The Corinthians marketing project to have its fan token is made possible by the socios.com rewards platform and the fintech blockchain Chiliz.

The way in which the revenue will be divided was not revealed by those involved in the partnership. THE Sports Gazette found that the contract between Corinthians and the two companies for this project is for five years.

How will it work

Fans who want to be part of this community will have to download an app.

The app will offer an active participation in the life of the club in special moments.

The first action is now available. Whoever managed to acquire the cryptocurrency can enter the app and vote for who should be the next entry in the club’s Hall of Fame. Ronaldo Fenômeno, Basílio and Gilmar dos Santos Neves are the candidates.

Fans will also be able to participate in forums, quizzes, competitions and promotions with restricted access, view exclusive content, win gifts and receive rewards for the interaction.

All shares will be made available through the fans’ investments with the $SCCP, which will have a value recognized exclusively in the Corinthians app.

In Brazil, Corinthians will be alongside Atlético-MG. Outside the country, other big clubs are already part of the platform. They are: Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Atletico Independiente, Universidad de Chile and the Argentine national team.

In addition to football, Socios.com partners with UFC®, New Jersey Devils, the NHL’s ice hockey team, and leading e-sports organizations such as Team Heretics, NAVI, OG and Alliance.

Aston Martin Cognizant and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN of Formula 1 and Roush Fenway Racing of NASCAR are other teams that have already expressed plans to release their fan tokens.

Leave your comment