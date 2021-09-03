Corinthians training has activities by sector and Willian’s first physical tests

Corinthians returned to training this Thursday afternoon, keeping an eye on the game against Juventude. The afternoon was marked by activities by sector, in addition to William’s first physical tests.

Work began on Field 3, with the athletes performing the warm-up and some rondo activities. After that, the squad was separated and Sylvinho was left with defenders and full-backs for a specific job, while the midfielders and forwards practiced offensive moves and submissions with the rest of the coaching staff.

The big news of the day was the presence of Willian. The midfielder introduced himself to the cast and performed his first physical tests. This Thursday afternoon, he was even regularized in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter and now lives the expectation of his debut on Timão.

The day also marked Adson’s first activities. The Corinthians fan continues to recover from a trauma suffered in the match against Athletico and went to the field under the supervision of physiotherapist Caio Mello for some physical exercises.

Corinthians starts training again next Friday, now in the morning. Over the weekend, Timão continues to prepare and on Monday ends its work for the game that takes place at 9:30 pm on Tuesday, against Juventude, at Neo Química Arena.

