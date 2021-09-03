Corinthians will host Messi and Argentina for training at Parque So Jorge

Parque São Jorge will receive one of the best players in the history of football this Friday and Saturday afternoon. The location was confirmed by the Argentina team for training in the city of São Paulo, where the team has been staying since the morning and will be held behind closed doors from 19:00.

Lionel Messi and company will do light work on Fazendinha’s lawn this Friday, as agreed on the entity’s official website. On Saturday, training should be done in the afternoon. Corinthians asked for a change in a U-17 game, scheduled for 11:00 am (GMT) at the venue, claiming the transfer to the Argentines.

As Corinthians trains at CT Joaquim Grava in the morning and the Brazilian team has been using the facilities for their work, the presence of the Argentines there was impossible. Due to logistics, Parque São Jorge is the easiest place to access from the hotel, near Guarulhos Airport.

Messi, currently at Paris Saint-Germain, has already been present at the Neo Química Arena on three occasions: two games in the 2014 World Cup, against Switzerland and the Netherlands, and one for the 2019 Copa America, against Chile. He has yet to score on the spot.

The ace and the Argentines face Brasil de Tite on Sunday, starting at 4 pm (GMT), at the Corinthians stadium. The team, which is coming off a victory against Chile, defends a campaign of 100% success in the tournament.

See more at: Parque So Jorge.