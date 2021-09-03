Correios: Is privatization really unfeasible after the Senate’s decision on state-owned health plans?

SAO PAULO – After passing through the Chamber of Deputies in early August, the proposal to privatize Correios faces some obstacles.

The last chapter of this story took place last Wednesday (1) at night, when the Senate imposed a defeat on the government by repealing a proposal that dismantles the rules that established limits on the expenditure of state-owned companies with health plans for employees. The text is now going to promulgation – that is, it cannot be vetoed by President Jair Bolsonaro – and will be transformed into law.

The House, in practice, overturned resolution 23 of the Interministerial Commission for Corporate Governance and Management of Equity Interests of the Union (CGPAR), which was issued in 2018 under Michel Temer’s government and governs the limit that state-owned companies can fund up to 50% costs of health plans, which may include spouses and children up to 24 years of age, attending higher education, as dependents.

Before the resolution, it was common for state-owned companies to pay more than 90% of the costs, without any co-participation, being possible to include other family members without age limits. At the time, the resolution was also thought of in order to curb the billionaire deficit presented by Correios.

For the economic team, the resolution ended with privileges. And, now, its repeal could make the privatization of Correios unfeasible – scheduled to take place between March and April 2022. The estimate is that its overthrow will allow the return of the previous rule and will bring a cost of R$ 3.2 billion on the balance sheet of the company, whose market value was estimated at R$950 million in privatization studies. Until 2016, equity was negative and, in 2019, it was estimated at R$100 million.

Fernando Vernalha, a partner at Vernalha Guimarães e Pereira Advogados, points out that the repeal of the limits on state-owned health plans will have an impact on the equity value not only of Correios, but also of other state-owned companies, as new costs will be placed on the balance sheet companies, impacting their valuation.

“Those companies that are being considered for privatization, whose modeling presupposes the alienation of control, sale of company shares, will logically be impacted on their balance sheets because of these costs, thus affecting the equity value of the shares”, he assesses.

In the specific case of Correios, he points out that, based on the figures that have been released from the economic and financial feasibility studies carried out to structure the project, the cost of revoking the resolution is very significant, which could make the privatization of Correios unfeasible.

However, he ponders: privatization would be unfeasible in the molds that are currently conceived. “This does not mean that the privatization of Correios is unfeasible”, he emphasizes.

Vernalha points out that, with the introduction of new costs to Correios’ operations, the project will have to be reconfigured and the project numbers will have to be revised, requiring a new model to enable the sale of Correios shares so that privatization becomes attractive . Thus, a new study is needed.

In any case, he does not believe that the repeal of the limits on the health plan and the imposition of new costs on the operation of state-owned companies would make privatizations unfeasible in general.

“Quite the opposite, [a revogação da resolução] imposes a new urgency on privatization programs. Because, after all, this brings new costs for these companies and some of them were already on a loss trajectory”, he highlights, pointing out that, despite the valuation being impacted, the privatization viability itself will depend on the modeling of the proposal.

Regarding Correios, bill 521/21, which passed in the Chamber with the rapporteur of Gil Cutrim (Republicanos-MA), provides authorization for the privatization of the Brazilian Postal and Telegraph Company (ECT), through the sale of its shareholding control , with the possibility of exclusive provision of certain services for at least 5 years, this period being extended by the concession contract.

The tariffs, on the other hand, will have annual adjustments and may be geographically differentiated based on the cost of the service, user income and social indicators. For charter services, the project provides for a social tariff to serve users who cannot afford to pay for the service.

The opinion also determines that ECT workers are not fired for a period of 18 months after privatization. They will, however, be able to resign up to 180 days after privatization. The employee who decides to leave will be entitled to indemnity for one year of compensation, with maintenance of the health plan for 12 months from the moment of dismissal and entry into a professional requalification program.

In the privatization format chosen by the government, the state-owned company will be sold, and postal services, which are currently a monopoly of the Union, will be provided by the new private company in a concession format.

More challenges on the radar

To justify the privatization, which has more than 90 thousand employees and was created in 1969, the government points out that there is uncertainty about the self-sufficiency and capacity of future investments by the Correios. In a recent report, Bank of America highlighted that the company must need annual investments of R$ 2 billion to offer good quality services to its customers.

At first, the government was considering putting Correios’ shares on the stock exchange and keeping part of the company’s capital, but changed the project after assessing that there could be a reduction in private interest in the state-owned company. Thus, the bill under discussion allows the sale of 100% of Correios.

According to the agenda of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), the approval of the project by the National Congress would still need to take place in August for the auction to be held by the government in April. If the Senate votes and changes the bill, it will need to go back to the House.

The rules for the privatization process will also have to be approved by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), which, according to the schedule, should deliberate on the matter in December.

Soon after the bill was approved by the Chamber, in early August, Bank of America also highlighted that there is concern on the radar that the opposition may be able to stop the privatization of Correios via the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Bank analysts point out that the Brazilian Supreme Court ruled in 2005 that postal services should be public and provided only by the government. Thus, parties opposed to the sale of the state-owned company would have this basis to block the company’s auction.

The economic team still does not have a clear estimate of the amount that could be collected from the sale, as the value of the operation still depends on the final format of the project, which will still be approved by the Senate.

And it is in the Senate that there is a lot of resistance. After passing through the Chamber, the project stalled in the other Legislative House. This week, in an interview with Valor, Otto Alencar, president of the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE), stated that there was not a senator who wanted to take over as rapporteur.

According to him, not even senators in favor of the privatization of Correios want to take over the project’s rapporteurship, and the only names interested would be the government leaders themselves, senators Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO) and Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), what Alencar does not accept.

One of the reasons for this resistance from senators is that Correios registered a profit in 2020. Another concern would be in relation to employees of the postal services company, generating concern that part of them will become unemployed in a scenario of high unemployment in Brazil.

Alencar had already said that this would not be the best time for privatization, showing annoyance even by the CAE president himself, while Valor also reported that the senator had a meeting with the PSD bench to discuss the issue, with many parliamentarians expressing negative opinions to the text.

Thus, although privatization is not completely unfeasible, there are many obstacles for the privatization of Correios.

