Couple finds box with gold coins during construction on a mansion in France

Hundreds of gold pieces minted before the French Revolution were discovered in an old mansion in western France, said on Thursday (2) the auction house Ivoire Angers, which will auction them on September 29.

A couple, who bought the mansion in 2012, decided to renovate the property’s three buildings and their workers found the treasure inside a metal box on a wall, according to the auction house.

The owners said that part of the money obtained will go to the workers who found the treasure. The house estimates to raise between 250,000 and 300,000 euros (more than R$1.5 million and R$1.8 million, respectively).

“The box was inside the wall, wedged between stones,” 63-year-old mansion owner François Mion told AFP. Days later, “they found at the top of a beam what should have been a bag with a second batch of parts,” he added.

The discovery of 239 coins stamped in the reigns of Louis 13 (1610-1643) and Louis 16 (1645-1715) took place in 2019 in Plozevet, a small town in the Brittany region.

Coins found include gold louis and double gold louis, some uncommon. One of them, coined in 1646, is valued at 15,000 euros (just over R$91,000).