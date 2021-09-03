Covid-19: Brazil registers 764 deaths and 26,280 new cases in 24 hours – News

This Thursday (02), Brazil recorded 764 deaths and 26,280 new diagnosed cases of covid-19, according to data sent by the states to the Ministry of Health and Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries).

The country accounts for 581,914 deaths and 20,830,495 people who have already been diagnosed with the disease. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Paraná are the states with the highest number of deaths, respectively.

O R7 Vaccinometer shows that more than 132.7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in the country, which corresponds to 62.6% of the population, and more than 64.1 million have already received the second dose or one single-dose vaccine and are fully immunized.

According to Conass, the coronavirus lethality rate in Brazil is 2.8% and the mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 276. The moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 621, and the moving average of new cases is 21,991, both with a downward trend.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 19.7 million people have already recovered from covid-19 in the country.

*Intern of the R7 under the supervision of Deborah Giannini

