Covid-19: what studies on vaccine interchangeability say

The interchangeability between Covid-19 vaccines is the target of several scientific researches in Brazil and in the world. The results of the studies indicate that, in general, the application of different vaccines, technically called a heterologous scheme, is safe and can lead to an increase in the immune response against the disease.

However, experts point out that the results of most analyzes are preliminary, with the participation of limited population groups, and that further studies are needed to help answer how long the protection offered by the combination of vaccines lasts.

Researcher Celso Granato, from the Virology Laboratory at the Tropical Medicine Institute of the University of São Paulo (USP), explains that studies on the interchangeability of vaccines are essential for redefining immunization strategies in the context of public and collective health. “When there is a possibility of exchanging, it is as if you had double of each dose”.

For the researcher at USP, the interchangeability will allow for a faster advance in immunization. “We have isolated studies showing that with just one dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer the protection drops significantly compared to the two doses. This is especially true when considering variants, especially Delta. If there is the possibility of exchanging, maybe it will not be necessary to wait so long to give the second dose”, he says.

Need for more studies

USP researcher Celso Granato considers that further studies are still needed to clarify issues such as the duration of the immune response induced by the adoption of different vaccine schemes and the level of protection in relation to severe cases and deaths.

“In these studies, what I’ve seen are neutralizing antibodies measured in cell culture. They are relatively small samples, most of these studies have 600 or 400 patients. It is difficult to estimate that the incidence of the disease, its severity or even mortality will greatly decrease”, he says.

Most investigations of the mixed-vaccination scheme analyze the amount of antibodies produced by patients. A study published in the journal Nature Medicine showed an important association between the levels of this type of antibody and the number of specific lymphocytes (or T cells). Cellular response is also an important defense mechanism of the immune system against Covid-19.

The researchers analyzed the relationship between the levels of neutralization indicated in the laboratory (in vitro) and the protection observed against infection in patients who had Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) caused by the new coronavirus. Data from seven Covid-19 vaccines and convalescent populations were used.

A similar result was found by a research group that identified a robust correlation between neutralizing antibodies and their effectiveness in protecting against the disease. The analysis published in the scientific journal Vaccine also considered data from vaccines and recoveries from the disease. “For us, this shows that the neutralizing antibody can be used to estimate protection,” said Granato.

Researcher Gonzalo Vecina, a professor at the Faculty of Public Health at USP, points out that most studies on interchangeability have been carried out in developed countries. “One of the things that allowed these countries to do this type of experiment is access to many vaccines,” he explained.

According to him, this is also one of the main factors that explain the greater number of studies associated with Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Vecina says that six months after the application of the different vaccines against Covid-19, there is a drop in the production of antibodies, which led to studies of the need for a booster dose.

“From that, came the idea of ​​making a third dose. So, the possibility of applying another vaccine was investigated, so that perhaps there would be an increase in the production of antibodies. These studies were carried out in these countries, and today the indication is for a third heterologous dose, not the same as the vaccine that was used in the initial immunization”, explains Vecina.

Interchangeability is not something new

Granato explains that the interchangeability between vaccines is not something new and that it is already happening in Brazil with the polio vaccine, for example. Since 2016, the vaccination schedule against poliomyelitis has changed to three doses of the injectable vaccine (VIP), at 2, 4 and 6 months, and two more booster doses with the bivalent oral vaccine (VOP) of the droplet.

“It was shown that protection was much better when reversing this order and especially safer.” For the specialist, the knowledge acquired with other diseases can be used to understand the interchangeability of Covid-19 vaccines.

what the studies say

A study conducted by the University of Oxford, UK, showed that the mixed regimen between Pfizer (RNA Messenger) and AstraZeneca (viral vector) vaccines generated a strong immune response. According to the analysis, vaccines given four weeks apart induced high concentrations of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The best results were found in the application of AstraZeneca followed by Pfizer.

The trial compared the immune response generated by the homologous scheme (of the same vaccine) and through interchangeability based on data from 830 volunteers, aged 50 years or more, from different parts of England. “This study showed that if you switch, you can reduce the interval between doses to four weeks, increasing the population’s protection, not only more effectively, as the amount of antibodies increases, but also earlier,” he says Granate.

A controlled study of vaccine interchangeability from Pfizer and AstraZeneca indicated a robust immune response from the blending regimen, which was associated with a good safety profile. The study was of the randomized type, that is, based on the comparison between two or more interventions, which are controlled by the researchers and applied at random in the group of participants.

The same group of researchers found in another analysis that the rate of adverse events was slightly increased when combining different vaccines. However, all reported effects associated with vaccination were non-serious and of limited duration.

A survey conducted in Thailand showed positive results from combining AstraZeneca with Coronavac. With the interchangeability scheme, participants had nearly four times more neutralizing antibodies to the virus compared to the two doses of Coronavac and more than three times to the two doses of AstraZeneca.

The study, not yet peer-reviewed, was published on the Medrxiv platform. The analysis included the participation of 236 people, divided into groups who received the combination of different vaccines (77 participants), the two doses of AstraZeneca (80) and the complete Coronavac regimen (79).

An article released in preprint format, not yet peer-reviewed, shows preliminary analysis results of German health professionals vaccinated with a combined regimen between Pfizer and AstraZeneca. The application with an interval of 10 to 12 weeks revealed an induced immunity similar to that of the homologous scheme.

The findings point to a slight increase in the levels of IgG-type antibodies and in the activation of the cellular response of lymphocytes in the combination of immunizers. According to the article, there was a lower rate of adverse events in the combined regimen compared to the application of the same vaccine.

Third dose in Brazil

The interchangeability or exchange between Covid-19 vaccines has become a much-discussed topic, especially after the Ministry of Health’s guidance for the application of the Pfizer vaccine as a booster dose for people over 70 years of age and immunosuppressed from the second fortnight onwards. of September. According to the recommendation, even people who have received doses of the other vaccines available in the country, such as AstraZeneca, Coronavac and Janssen, will be able to take the third dose of Pfizer.

According to the Ministry of Health, the decision to prioritize Pfizer was made in agreement with the portfolio with the support of experts from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), the National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasems) and the Technical Advisory Chamber of Covid-19 Immunization (CETAI).

The Ministry of Health is conducting a study that assesses the need for a third dose in people vaccinated with Coronavac in Brazil. The research, still in progress, also verifies the interchangeability of the immunizing agent produced by the Butantan Institute in the country with others available in Brazil. The results of the study carried out in partnership with the University of Oxford and with the support of the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) should be released in the coming weeks.

What the vaccine producers say

In a statement, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), producer of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Brazil, highlighted the benefits of maintaining the complete vaccine schedule with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “Although there are potentially important data on the use of heterologous vaccination systems, there is still no data on the duration of the immune response with the use of two different vaccines”, says the text.

The Butantan Institute, on the other hand, informed that it acts in alignment with the Government of São Paulo in relation to the matter. At a press conference held on Wednesday (1), with the participation of the institute’s director, Dimas Covas, experts and consultants from the state government reinforced that Coronavac should be part of the scheme for applying the third dose, together with the immunizing agents of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Janssen, appointed by the Ministry of Health.