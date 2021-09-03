Covid: application of Pfizer and Astrazeneca vaccines D2 will be anticipated in RN – 09/02/2021 – News

The population of Rio Grande do Norte that took the D1 of the Pfizer or Astrazeneca vaccines against covid-19 until the 8th of July will be able to anticipate the D2 from this week. Anticipation reduces the interval between immunizing applications from 12 to 8 weeks.

According to the State Department of Public Health (Sesap), there are AstraZeneca/Fiocruz and Pfizer vaccines reserved only for the second dose in sufficient stock so that anticipation is guaranteed.

The definition for the anticipation of the immunization scheme was defined based on an agreement made between Sesap and the municipalities of Potiguares at the 93rd Extraordinary Meeting of the Bipartite Inter-Management Commission (CIB), held at the end of August. The measure follows a recommendation issued by the Ministry of Health.

According to the agreement, the application of the anticipated D2 must be initiated by the education workers. The action is supported by research and vaccination practices adopted by other countries.

The new scheme considers that it is necessary to ensure, as quickly as possible, that the population completes its vaccine scheme with two doses so that collective immunity can occur. The measure also takes into account the appearance of the Delta variant with community transmission in RN.