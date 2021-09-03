Cristiano Ronaldo will wear jersey 7, announces Manchester United

O Manchester United ended the mystery and announced this Thursday that the attacker Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the shirt 7 from the English club.

In a statement on its official website, the red devils stressed that the Portuguese will continue wearing the “iconic” number of his 1st time at Old Trafford, between 2003 and 2009.

The debut of CR7 by Manchester United, against Newcastle, on September 11, at 11 am (GMT)

With that, the center forward Edinson Cavani, who was the previous “owner” of the 7, will now be the shirt 21 of the “Red Devils”.

It should be noted that this is exactly the uniform that El Matador uses in the selection of Uruguay.

To achieve the change, by the way, United needed to ask for a special authorization to Premier League, since the Uruguayan was already registered with the 7 until the end of the season.

The issue, however, is already resolved, and the Manchester giant has even released advertising material with Ronaldo wearing his “new” uniform.

“O Super star he always used the legendary number during his first stint at United, and now we can confirm that he will have it on his back once again,” wrote the red devils.

The number 7 is considered “sacred” at Old Trafford, as it was used by some of the biggest names in the team’s history.

Among the shirt’s previous owners, there are stars like George Best, Éric Cantora and David Beckham.

Cristiano's debut for "Red Devils" should take place on September 11, at 11:00 am (GMT), against Newcastle




