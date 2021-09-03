Crocodile is bothered by the drone and snaps at it; Look

A group of friends spotted a crocodile in the US state of Florida and, impressed with the reptile, used a drone to try to get good images of it. However, the wild animal apparently felt threatened by the device and snapped at it fiercely, before it could be steered away from its direction.

While the drone was being used, one of the people in the group recorded the scene through a cell phone. This, fortunately, was not bitten by the crocodile and kept his memory intact so that the video was published by the group.

“We were trying to get a close-up of the alligator with its mouth open and we thought that avoiding obstacles would make the drone fly away,” says the caption of the video, in which the cell phone owner also explains that this was only the second flight of the destroyed drone .

According to the Times Now News portal, the video not only went viral on the web but was also shared by a famous Internet user: Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google.

“For some reason, the fact that @sundarpichai retweeted this really amuses me. Maybe it’s nice to know that he feels the same emotion with the bizarre but enjoyable content we all find on the internet, usually through his company’s products.” , wrote a netizen, enthusiastic about Pichai’s interaction.

However, despite being viral, the video was not unanimous on the web, as many people criticized the drone operator for disturbing wildlife with the device.

“That’s part of the reason it’s illegal to harass wildlife by flying drones near them. That was devastating and disgusting,” criticized one netizen. “The crocodile was defending itself from what appeared to be a threat,” added another.