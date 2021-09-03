Cruise: after inspection, Arena do Jacar may have increased capacity

Arena do Jacar receive Cruzeiro games for the B Series of the Brazilian (Photo: Roger Dias/EM/DA Press) the cruise You will be able to receive, in the next few days, important news. After inspection of the Fire Department, the Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, should have its capacity expanded to receive up to 6,000 fans. Daniel Calazans, general director of Democrata-SL, the club responsible for managing the stadium, is betting.

“For a few weeks, we have been doing some renovation work on the lawn, as well as improvement works on the stadium. The capacity will be increased, as part of it was restricted. But we managed to renovate the space and there will be clearance for us to increase it to more fans.” , said Calazans to supersports.

With more than 18,000 seats in its original construction, the Jacar’s Arena currently holds 13 thousand spectators. Soon, 3,900 fans (30% of the total capacity) will be able to watch the Cruzeiro. The new report, freeing the stadium to receive about two thousand more people, is expected for the next few days.

Without being able to send the games with fans in Belo Horizonte after a new ban on the city’s city hall due to the coronavirus, Cruzeiro must make the Arena do Jacar its new home in the next few days. Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The first departure in Sete Lagoas will possibly be in front of Ponte Preta, on September 11th (Saturday), at 11am.

“We were happy and honored to host Cruzeiro’s matches at Arena do Jacar. Recently, the youth teams came here and now we are going to receive the professional. The expectation is very good, because it heats up the city’s economy,” added the director of the Democrat.

To work at Arena do Jacar, Cruzeiro hired a company to revitalize the stadium’s lawn, which was heavily damaged. The expectation of professionals at Green Gramados Esportivos that the grass starts to show signs of improvement from this weekend.