CS:GO: dev1ce punches monitor when losing clutch; watch video | cs:go

Nicolai “dev1ce” does not live only in good times. The Danish star of Ninjas in Pyjamas (NiP) caught the attention of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) community by punching the monitor during a match against Entropiq for the ESL Pro League S14. The player was enraged after losing a clutch situation in Dust 2, the first map of the clash.

Dev1ce punched monitor after losing clutch situation in ESL Pro League S14 — Photo: Reproduction/ESL

In the round situation, dev1ce kills four opposing players, but is submitted by Vladislav “Klad”. He is comforted by Bjorn “THREAT”, the NiP trainer, but can’t control himself and smacks the screen.

The fact was even noticed by the broadcast of the competition, since the monitor malfunctioned and the match was momentarily paused due to technical problems.

This wasn’t the first time dev1ce got angry during a game and punched the monitor. While still playing for Astralis, in 2019, the player had a similar reaction when he lost a clutch, in the series against FURIA, for the ECS Season 7 Finals.