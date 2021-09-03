Cyberpunk and Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series still to arrive in 2021

CD Projekt Red recently released a financial report in which it reiterated its plans to release versions of cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

These games can already be played on next-gen consoles, but it’s still the standard version of them, which take very little advantage of the capabilities of the platforms launched in 2020. PS5 native versions of cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 they could make use of tools like ray tracing and support for adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, for example.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art. Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix ?? More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Hs7LwWzUAt — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 9, 2021

In a troubled year like 2021, many producers have had to suffer delays, and CD Projekt Red has been working harder than average because it had to invest in a lot of patches and updates to fix it. cyberpunk 2077. Still, the developer doesn’t want to change its game launch window, but has even stressed that that’s the goal, the goal – not that it’s definitely going to happen.

“The goal is to release the new version of cyberpunk 2077 later this year. At the same time, keeping in mind the lessons we’ve learned over the last year and taking into account that this project is still in development, we can’t say with certainty that the production schedule will not change” – said Michal Nowakowski, Head of business for CD Projekt.