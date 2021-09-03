Dacia Jogger 2022 debuts as a Logan van for up to 7 people

After inciting the public’s curiosity with the release of the first teasers, Dacia officially launches the Jogger 2022 van this Friday. Based on the new generation of the Logan/Sandero duo, the station adopts the CMF-B modular platform of the Renault group and combines features of van, multipurpose and SUV. It carries a strong family appeal, internal space for 5 or 7 passengers and a chunky look evidenced by the adventurous Stepway version.

In design, the front practically doesn’t change compared to the Sandero, that is, wide grille, Y-shaped LED headlamps and bumper with ample lower air intake. The highlight is due to the rear, which is straight and equipped with huge vertical lights – in the style of Volvo vans. Sides, in turn, have a large glazed area, high ceiling and wide doors to facilitate occupant access to the cabin.



51 Photos

In all, they are 4.55 m long, 1.78 m wide, 1.63 m high and an exceptional 2.9 m wheelbase (practically the same size as the Fiat Toro). The SUV footprint of this version is reinforced by the distance of 20 cm in relation to the ground. In the cabin, there is plenty of room for 5 or 7 passengers. According to Dacia, there are 708 liters of luggage space with the 5 seats in use and 160 liters with all 7 occupants on board.

With all rear seats folded down the capacity rises to 1600 litres. The brand says that the space is enough to transport objects such as baby carriages and bicycles horizontally without having to dismantle them. The space can also be used to accommodate walking equipment, tools and even transporting pets. To better organize the load, the trunk has hooks, rings and even a 12V socket.

Among the main equipment, the basic version offers two speakers, a docking station for a smartphone integrated into the dashboard, Bluetooth and USB connections, steering wheel controls and an on-board computer. The mid-range configuration adds two more speakers, USB port on the panel and an 8-inch touchscreen. At the top of the range, the more expensive finish adds wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection, six speakers and two USB ports.

The list of options includes heated front seats, automatic air conditioning with digital display, keyless access, electrical opening of the trunk lid, automatic wipers, electric parking brake, reversing camera, blind spot sensor and safety sensors. parking at the front and back.

Under the hood, two powertrain options are offered: 1.0 hp 110 hp petrol turbo and 100 hp 1.0 petrol/LPG turbo. Both are associated with the 6-speed manual transmission. Later, Dacia will offer a hybrid option equipped with the same set currently used by Renault models.

