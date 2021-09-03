Daughters of Gugu increase expenses, ask their aunt for more money and are reprimanded

daughters of Gugu Liberato, Marina and Sofia Liberato they were told off by their aunt. This happened when the presenter’s heiresses sent an email to Aparecida Liberato asking for more money to pay for expenses they had in the United States.

The exchange of messages between the young women and their aunt was exhibited on Record’s General Balance Sheet this Tuesday (31). In messages, Marina and Sofia are dissatisfied with the life they are leading. They reported that they need to borrow money for a trip.

“We had expenses with some trips we’ve already taken to visit colleges. So you’ll need to deposit another $10,000 for me [Marina] and another $10,000 for Sofia this month. We borrow money for travel and expenses and we need to pay it back.“, said the heiress of the communicator.

Marina Liberato complains to her aunt

In another excerpt of the conversation, Marina told Aparecida that she needs money to pay the woman who does the cleaning in the house where they live.

“The amount we are receiving doesn’t amount to almost anything here in the United States. Another thing: Fernanda left and is no longer working here at home. Now we have another employee who needs to be paid in Fernanda’s place”, explained the girl.

In the text aired on the Record program, Gugu’s daughters still ask for more money to be sent for contracting a health plan. In response to the young women, the aunt assured that all their creation will continue to be funded, as their father already did.

“All of your creation and development costs are being covered, as your father used to do. Also, be calm about the future college. The allowance of US$1,000 for each one, at this moment, is more than enough in everyday life“, she stated.

Scolding Gugu’s daughters

Still in the conversation, Aparecida asks how the two got borrowed money and wanted to know the name of the collector of the amount. In addition, he made an alert and told them not to spend unnecessary money.

“You don’t need to ask anyone for money. Even though I don’t know anyone in your list who has the financial means to give $10,000 to each one. It’s a lot of money. You shouldn’t spend needlessly“, fired the aunt.

Finally, Gugu’s sister scolded her nieces. “I’m sad that you guys are being deceived. I believe that this phase will pass and you will mature. I just wonder where the education you received from your father went. Wake up! Count on me always”, ended Aparecida Liberato.