David Luiz has ‘D Day’ in relation to Benfica’s interest and Flamengo follows the situation | Flamengo



David Luiz – Disclosure

Published 02/09/2021 14:20

Rio – The situation involving David Luiz and his future club has a day this Thursday that could be decisive. The deadline for registering clubs to compete in the Champions League ends on September 2nd. Two of Flamengo’s main rivals in hiring the athlete will participate in the tournament and will have until today to be able to insert the athlete on their list in the competition. The information is from the “UOL” portal.

Benfica and Sporting, both from Portugal, are two teams interested in David Luiz. In addition to them, Olympique de Marseille, from France, which does not compete in the Champions League, also wants to have the athlete. However, the participation in the main club tournament in Europe would be one of the reasons that would be making the defender prioritize some offer from the Old World.

Flamengo follows the definition far and awaits the signal from the player who asked for a few days for the rubro-negro officials to answer whether or not they agree to negotiate with a Brazilian club. Besides Flamengo, Atlético-MG is another club interested in hiring David Luiz.

The 34-year-old defender left Brazilian football in 2007, after defending Vitória. Little known in the country, David Luiz stood out in Europe, where he defended important clubs such as Benfica, Chelsea, PSG and Arsenal. In addition, the defender was the holder of the Brazilian team at the 2014 World Cup.