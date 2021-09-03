Deaths in basements during floods caused by hurricanes reveal the life of those who live in underground New York

NEW YORK — When rain flooded New York City on Wednesday night, turning streets into rivers and flooding subway stations, authorities issued a desperate warning to keep residents safe: Stay home.

Still, many of the New Yorkers who lost their lives during the floods were found in basements after street water entered their homes through the windows.

A serious natural disaster can make any place unsafe. But the death toll in Wednesday’s storm also highlighted the unique and dismal world of underground apartments in New York City.





Tens of thousands of people, many of them immigrants or low-income residents who cannot afford the city’s exorbitant rents, seek shelter in underground housing that is often not considered legal housing and does not meet safety or building regulations.

It is unclear whether all the houses where people died during the storm were illegal units. But in a home in Woodside, Queens, where a child and his parents were found dead, a certificate of occupancy shows that the basement was not approved for residential use.

City records also showed two complaints of illegal basements in 2012 for a house in Queens where an 86-year-old woman was found dead. The complaints were closed after city building inspectors were unable to access the basement.

A Department of Buildings spokesman said on Thursday that the agency was investigating the deaths but had “no record of any violations previously issued at these properties related to illegal conversion issues.”

The deaths highlighted what has been a longstanding problem: while basement apartments are a feature of New York City neighborhoods, providing many people with a place to live they would otherwise not be able to find, they too are proved dangerous in many cases, susceptible to deadly fires and floods.

It is unclear how many underground apartments there are in the city, as many are illegal.

Annetta Seecharran, executive director of Chhaya Community Development Corporation, a group working on housing issues for New Yorkers of South Asian and Caribbean origins, said the human costs of the storm highlighted the need for public authorities to find a way to enable homeowners convert illegal underground units into legal housing.

“If ever there was proof that we needed to fix this basement problem, it was this one,” he said.

She said she had heard of several people who were displaced when their basement apartments flooded, as homeowners struggled to get help to begin draining basements or making repairs.

Also according to Seecharran, given the need for affordable housing in New York City, and because many low-income homeowners need extra cash, people would continue to search for homes in basements, regardless of whether they were illegal. And because many of the units are irregular, tenants may be reluctant to seek help or complain about unsafe conditions for fear of losing their home.

“We need to bring the underground apartments out of the shadows and into the light,” Seecharran said.