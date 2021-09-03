Deolane Bezerra causes controversy by dressing cropped in online audience

Criminal lawyer Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, caused controversy by carrying out her client’s defense in an online hearing wearing only a cropped (sort of top) under her open gown.

The video, shown by the lawyer and influencer herself in her Instagram stories, in which she appears standing up, making her final request to the magistrate, had repercussions on social networks.

Afterwards, Deolane received a lot of praise, but also a lot of criticism that the clothes she wore would be inappropriate for the occasion, considering the strict rules existing in some courts and sections of the OAB.

About the hubbub, the lawyer joked: “I’m glad the office is mine; the customer is mine; the judge did not complain. Imagine if I only auditioned with cropped?”.

According to the lawyer herself, the judge who presided over the hearing did not protest against her clothes.

