Deputy of the Deliberative Council reveals the value of Atltico’s payroll

Since the beginning of the 2020 season, the athletic it had the support of patrons to carry out impact contracts. This year, for example, Galo was reinforced with high-level players, such as Hulk, Nacho Fernndez and Diego Costa. The arrival of the athletes raised questions about the club’s payroll, but board members are calm about the changes in finance.
“You have to place charges, technical commission. If we are going to use the same language that the clubs publish, our payroll is R$ 13 million. But there are other incidental expenses, which are charges, technical commission, base divisions… to compare with what is said, our payroll is between R$13 and R$14 million,” said Rafael Menin.
But how come Atltico didn’t have a substantial increase in the payroll with the arrival of players this season? Rafael Menin explained the financial engineering of the club in recent months. He claims that the departure of athletes helped the club balance its finances.
Atltico football director, Rodrigo Caetano revealed this Thursday that the value of the club’s payroll is around R$12 and R$14 million. Click here to read more.
While the payroll is similar to last year, Atltico exceeds expectations in terms of awards revenue. For this season, the club was planning to reach, at least, the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. As he arrived semi of the continental tournament, he already collected a value higher than the estimated one.
“The situation at the end of the year will certainly be better than the situation at the end of 2020. Now, if we do very well in competitions, the situation can be considerably better. to all the finals, because that’s not going to happen. We plan, in the 2021 budget, to reach the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil. So, it already has a profit, because it’s in the semifinals. Libertadores and goes to the Copa do Brasil, there is one more profit in relation to the planning. We can have a better year than what was expected at the beginning of the year, depending on the performance of the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil,” concluded Menin .