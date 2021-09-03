Detailed plans for death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II leak – Monet

+



Queen Elizabeth 2nd in May 2021 photo (Photo: Getty Images)

Detailed plans for announcing the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II were leaked online. The international website Politico shared the main points of a document dubbed ‘Operation London Bridge’, listing the main actions to be taken and taken by British authorities and members of the Royal Family following the death of the monarch.

It is worth remembering that, despite the plans already drawn up by the royalty to announce the death and the ceremonies surrounding the event, Queen Elizabeth 2nd remains active in her royal functions, even at 95 years old. She recently lost her husband, Prince Philip (1921-2021), to whom she had been married since the age of 21, in 1947.

Politico reports that Elizabeth is referred to in the document as “London Bridge”. Once his death is confirmed, authorities will be informed that “London Bridge has fallen”. The day of death is called “D-Day” in the document. There are plans for the ten days following the event, called “T+1”, “T+2” and so on until “T+10”.

Queen Elizabeth 2nd in inspection by her personal guard, June 2019 photo (Photo: Getty Images)

The first to be informed of the death after Elizabeth’s family will be the British prime minister, the secretary of parliament and some ministers and politicians higher up in the British political hierarchy. The official notice to be sent will be: “We have just been informed of the death of Her Majesty the Queen”, with a request for discreet actions.

The plan is for the information to be made public through an official royal communiqué. On the same day, Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles will meet the Prime Minister and then address his subjects.

The day after his death, Charles will be proclaimed King in a ceremony attended by the main British leaders. The second day after the death will be one of tributes and preparation of the monarch’s coffin. The third day will be marked by Charles going to the Scottish Parliament. On the fourth day he will go to the parliament of Northern Ireland. On the fifth day there will be a procession through London and a mass.

Prince Charles (Photo: getty)

Between the sixth and ninth day, Elizabeth’s coffin will be on display at the Palace of Westminster which will be open for 23 hours over four days. Meanwhile, on the seventh day, Charles will pay a visit to the parliament of Wales.

The funeral will take place ten days after the Queen’s death at Westminster Abbey. There will be two minutes of silence across the UK. The coffin will be buried in King George VI’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth 2nd with her sister Princess Margareth in 1948 photo (Photo: Getty Images)

The documents alert to the measures that should be taken by the authorities, drawing attention to the possible overcrowding of the city of London, with the arrival of British citizens from various locations to pay their respects. So the ten days until the ceremony will be mostly preparations.

The document also determines that social networks from all sectors of the British government must act together, stopping the sharing of any content not referring to death unless it is emergency. Pages must adopt black mourning banners and change their profile photos to their official insignia.

The Queen’s funeral day will be a national holiday unless it falls during the weekend – it is up to bosses and business owners to decide whether to give their employees another extra day off. The document also says that a standardization with the media is agreed, with journalists wearing black clothes while dealing with death.

