Di Mara detonates Sampaoli, ex-Atltico: ‘a very strange guy’

Di Mara (leftmost) and Sampaoli (right) at Seleo Argentina (Photo: Juan Mabromata/AFP) The passage of Jorge Sampaoli in the technical command of the Argentine team is not missed by Albiceleste fans. The former Atltico coach performed poorly at the 2018 World Cup and faced backstage problems with players. This Thursday, forward ngel Di Mara – with whom he worked at the World Cup in Russia – criticized him.

“I don’t know what I can say. But the truth is that he (Sampaoli) started very well (in charge of Argentina) and ended very badly,” said the PSG forward in an interview with TyC Sports, from Argentina.

“He arrived treating me like one of the best, but after only one match, he put me on the bench without any explanation… He’s a very strange guy. He starts well with everyone but ends badly.” years old.

Sampaoli arrived at Seleo Argentina in 2017 and managed to qualify for the following year’s Cup. At the World Cup, he got involved in disagreements with players and faced strong criticism for the team’s irregular performance.

Argentina was eliminated in the round of 16 by France, who would be champion. Afterwards, Sampaoli passed through Santos and Atltico before arriving at Olympique de Marseille, the French club he currently works for.