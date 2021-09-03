Di María chooses the top 5 he played with and leaves out stars

One of the stars of Paris Saint-Germain, Ángel Di María defended great teams in Europe as Manchester United and Real Madrid, in addition to acting for more than a decade in the selection of Argentina.

Asked about the five greatest players he played together throughout his career, the Argentine surprised by leaving out of the list names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, his teammate.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

First place was Lionel Messi, Argentina teammate and PSG teammate. Second, he chose PSG midfielder Marco Verratti. “For me, he is the leader,” he told the TyC Sports.

Di Maria closed the podium with striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, his former colleague from Paris Saint-Germain: “Because he’s big, the things he does with the ball are amazing.”

Luka Modric, from Real Madrid, was in fourth place. “When he arrived at the club, he had incredible class.” The fifth chosen was the German Toni Kroos, also from the merengue team.

Asked why he had not chosen Ronaldo among the top five, the Argentine stated:

“I can put it to you, but he is another player who needs spaces, and I like more players who solve in tiny places, like Leo, Verratti and Modric,” he said.

O PSG, by Mary, returns to play on September 11, for the Call 1, against Clermont, at home. The match can be watched LIVE for the ESPN on Star+.