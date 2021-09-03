Di Maria talks about career

Midfielder Ángel Di Maria, of PSG and the Argentine national team, revealed some curious details of his career in an interview with TyC Sports. The player talked about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he played at Real Madrid, and recalled a time when he even drank beer with the Portuguese – which seems to be no longer part of CR7’s routine.

“With me it has always been amazing. What you see on the field is one thing, off it is a normal person. On my first birthday at Real Madrid, I invited Marcelo and Pepe and, as Cristiano was always with them, I invited him I thought he wouldn’t show up, but he texted me and said yes. He showed up at my house and calmly drank beer with me,” said Di María.

Van Gaal insufferable

Di María also said that he had no problems with coaches at Real Madrid and still counted on the support of his colleagues to continue at the club. The midfielder revealed, however, that his relationship with the club’s president, Florentino Pérez, was not the best.

About his time at Manchester United, Di María claimed to have met the worst coach he worked with: Louis Van Gaal. The Argentine midfielder said the Dutchman was “unbearable”.

“Cristiano Ronaldo and some other players fought for me to stay at Real Madrid, but with Florentino Pérez it was very difficult. In England, my problem was only the coach. Van Gaal was the worst I’ve had in my career, it was unbearable,” he declared.

“I would score or assist in a game and the next day he would come talk to me to show me videos of the passes I had missed. He put me aside from day one because he didn’t like the players to be more important than him,” he finished.