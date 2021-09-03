Di María talks about Sampaoli in charge of Argentina and shoots: ‘He’s a very strange guy’

Jorge Sampaoli is a controversial and controversial figure in football. His energetic way at the edge of the field pleases fans and excites teams, but it can also have the opposite effect. It seems to be the case of Di María, who worked with the coach in the Argentine national team between 2017 and 2018 and, in an interview with ‘TyC Sports’, last Wednesday (01) , did not hide what he thought about the coach.

“I don’t know what I can say. But the truth is that he (Sampaoli) started very well (in charge of Argentina) and ended very badly. bank with no explanation… He’s a really weird guy. He starts off well with everyone but ends up bad.

Sampaoli was in Brazilian football recently, when he directed Atlético-MG in 2020 and Santos in 2019. However, he did not win any national or international title with the Brazilians, only winning the 2020 Minas Gerais Championship with Galo.

The Argentine left Atlético earlier this year to head France’s Olympique de Marseille. However, he showed that he took advantage of his experience in Brazil, as he asked to hire Gerson, a former Flamengo who now plays for the French club.