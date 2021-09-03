“Didn’t do what he had to do”; leader believes in personal feud at the wheel

Statements from the steering wheel, loaned to Atlético-MG, reached the director of Tricolor, who believes that Diniz has done everything in his power to retract: “He apologized in front of everyone (…) To do more than he did was impossible”

Carlos Belmonte is on the rise in São Paulo. At least with regard to the number of interviews granted by sports vehicles in recent days. By the way, Tricolor recently announced several new features to its fans. Late in the international transfer window, the club announced the arrivals of Gabriel Neves from Jonathan Calleri, two names requested by Hernán Crespo.

In addition, the São Paulo football director had to respond on several other topics: the situation of Daniel Alves, who has pending issues with the Morumbi club; defense of goalkeeper Tiago Volpi and confidence in shirt 1 even with repeated failures in decisive games; the permanence of Crespo and the succession of Alex, in high in the under-20; and, finally, the episode between Tchê Tchê and Fernando Diniz.

The defensive midfielder is no longer at Morumbi for this season – he is loaned to Atlético-MG at the request of Cuca. Nor Diniz, who was succeeded by Crespo. However, the hard work given by the then coach of São Paulo in the midfielder in defeat to Red Bull Bragantino in the Brazilian Championship returned to cause a stir. In the podcast Podpah, Tchê Tchê admitted that he felt anger at being called “masquerade” and “leg”.

But the steering wheel also did not approve of São Paulo’s attitude through the imbroglio. “He (Diniz) was bad at that. So much so that later we talked and I didn’t feel comfortable. Nobody protected me at the club either. Nobody took the lead. Simply: ‘Oh, it happened… It’s his father.’ I don’t have any father in football, I made it happen from the beginning, no one did me a favor”, I declare Tchê Tchê.

Belmonte was not on the fence and defended Diniz in a “fight” with Tchê Tchê (Photo: Reproduction/SPFCTV)

It was then Belmonte’s turn to comment on the case. In an interview with SportsCenter, from ESPN Brazil, the manager was in favor of the coach: Diniz would have done his best to repair the error. “There is no doubt that Diniz made a mistake when treating Tchê Tchê that way on the edge of the field. Period. revealed the director.

“Diniz had a meeting with the entire cast. He apologized in front of all the athletes. He also did it in person. So I want to make a defense for Diniz. He made a mistake, it’s a fact. But to do more than he did, it was impossible. Tchê Tchê didn’t do what he had to do, because if he wasn’t happy with Diniz’s apology, he should have told Diniz. Whether Tchê Tchê apologized to him or not, then it’s a personal matter.” completed Belmonte.