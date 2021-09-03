Discover the brands Juliette wears on the digital cover of September’s Vogue – Vogue

+



Juliette at Vogue: artist uses Dendezeiro (Photo: Mariana Maltoni; Fashion editor: Pedro Sales; Beauty: Silvio Giorgio; Digital coordination: Renata Garcia and Lais Franklin; Design set: João Arpi; Nail artist: Roberta Munis)

Juliette Freire, our cover girl for the digital edition of Vogue Brasil in September, posed exclusively for Mariana Maltoni’s lenses wearing looks from Northeastern labels – a region that is also a true hotbed of new talents in national fashion.

Edited by Pedro Sales, Paraíba wore clothes and accessories signed by emerging talents and established labels from the Northeast, which are conquering the country (and the world) with unique raw materials and a fashion with message and reflection. Learn more about each stylist behind the #JulietteNaVogue special looks below:

Juliette at Vogue Brasil (Photo: Vogue Brasil)

oil palm

The brand founded by Hisan Silva and Pedro Batalha already arrives with a card up its sleeve so that no one can fault it: Dendezeiro was the first Brazilian label to partner with Instagram in a project focused on promoting reels with national influencers. Created at the beginning of 2019 in Salvador, Bahia, the brand has as its starting point a fashion without gender limitations, with pieces in a young, cool mood that appear in campaigns full of energy. But Dendezeiro goes beyond that: it is the result of the friendship of two young boys who had to leave home early – either because of problems related to their sexual orientation with their family, or to pursue their dreams independently; and this result appears in the strength of the brand, which has already worn names like Majur and Maria Gadu. The pair’s goal? Create clothes that can suit all types and styles of people, making everyone feel good without losing references and inspirations from the Northeast.

Juliette at Vogue: artist wears Weider Silveiro (Photo: Mariana Maltoni; Fashion edition: Pedro Sales; Beauty: Silvio Giorgio; Digital coordination: Renata Garcia and Lais Franklin; Design set: João Arpi; Nail artist: Roberta Munis)

Weider Silveiro

The man from Piauí, who launched his brand in 2002, is another of the strong names in Brazilian fashion that has been shining for some years in the Casa de Criadores line-up and was one of the highlights of the last edition of SPFW. His creation is part of a true experimentation laboratory that refers to the stylist’s first contacts with the subject, while still at home with his grandmother, who worked in tailoring. He has been betting on colorful, lively and vibrant fashion, without leaving aside impeccable finishes and handicrafts. An expert in ruffles and oversized, Weider is also a member of Coletivo Célula Preta, which brings together black stylists in the anti-racist struggle.

Juliette at Vogue: artist wears Rodrigo Evangelista (Photo: Mariana Maltoni; Fashion editor: Pedro Sales; Beauty: Silvio Giorgio; Digital coordination: Renata Garcia and Lais Franklin; Design set: João Arpi; Nail artist: Roberta Munis)

Rodrigo Evangelista

Born in Campina Grande, the same city as Juliette, but living in São Paulo for a few years, Rodrigo combines fashion and art in his work. Despite having studied Architecture, it was in his clothes that he found himself: in his TCC in fashion, in São Paulo, in 2019, the man from Paraíba showed his pieces at Casa de Criadores, during a competition of the Sou de Algodão initiative, which encourages the use of national cotton. There he earned his place in the event’s line-up, which gave Rodrigo even more visibility and enabled him to wear names like Pabllo Vittar, Claudia Raia and Duda Beat. For the 26-year-old, fashion is allied with music, another of his passions, and its main objective is to bring speeches and reflections to society.

Juliette at Vogue: artist wears Martha Medeiros (Photo: Mariana Maltoni; Fashion editor: Pedro Sales; Beauty: Silvio Giorgio; Digital coordination: Renata Garcia and Lais Franklin; Design set: João Arpi; Nail artist: Roberta Munis)

Martha Medeiros

Martha is the master of lace! From Maceió, Alagoas, the stylist also had her first contact with fashion still in her childhood, from her relationship with her grandmother, and developed her look at shapes and colors throughout her life until she launched her homonymous brand in 2004. Today, Martha creates elegant and sophisticated pieces that have the colors of nature and lace as their trademarks. It is worth mentioning that these laces are produced by more than 450 women, trained by one of the arms of the institute maintained by the brand to give life to the work and to the artisanal and cultural DNA of the northeastern regions.

